PHOTO GALLERY: Rain can't dampen Gatton Bullride

WET WEATHER: Angie Browne and Kayhla Small came prepared for the Gatton Bullride. Lachlan McIvor

INSTEAD of shying away from the dreary weather, the rainfall just added to the sense of celebration at the Gatton Bullride on Saturday.

The Gatton Hawks fundraising event was delayed slightly by a downpour but once things got going, the action in the arena went off without a hitch.

Four of the club's players swapped studs for spurs as more than 60 competitors rode on the night.

Organiser Jo Cook said more than 600 people passed through the gates.

"Everyone loves a bit of rain and we needed it so it was a good little celebration," she said.

"We're really thankful for the support of our sponsors."

Around $5000 was raised by the club, which will go towards new lighting for the Cahill Park Sports Complex.