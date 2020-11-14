Menu
Hamish, Benny, Rebecca and Tony Clough at Timezone Springfield November 14.
News

PHOTO GALLERY: First look inside Timezone Springfield

Lachlan Mcivor
14th Nov 2020 2:30 PM
TIMEZONE has certainly proven to be a welcome addition to Springfield, with people flocking to the booming area’s new “entertainment playground.”

It has been a busy couple of days at the new 1200 sqm entertainment hub since it opened at the Orion shopping centre on Friday.

With more than 80 amusement games, mini-bowling, bumper cars, laser tag, a dedicated ‘party room’ and more, there is plenty on offer to keep visitors entertained.

Timezone and Zone Bowling Australia general manager Kane Fong said the site was purpose built for Timezone.

“It was not an existing site,” he said.

“The mix of attractions have been formulated especially for the Orion Springfield site.”

Under current COVID restrictions, which allows one person per four sqm, 220 people can be in the venue at any one time.

There are about 45 people employed at the new Timezone but Mr Fong said all positions have been filled at this point.

To celebrated the opening, customers can get $80 of gameplay credit for $50 until November 29.

