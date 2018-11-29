Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Second Range Crossing Viaduct Timelapse
News

Photo galleries show progress of Second Range Crossing

29th Nov 2018 9:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT IS full steam ahead on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing site, and Nexus is sharing its progress with residents through a series of galleries.

Works are progressing in all aspects of the $1.6 billion project.

With the last of the 522 Super T girders arriving on site earlier this week one of the project's most complex and vital elements, the 800m viaduct, is almost complete.

Nexus currently has its team working on a number of elements of the 41km alignment and residents can follow along as it is updated through a series of aerial galleries.

Photos of the TSRC progress. New England Hwy realignment at November 2018.
Photos of the TSRC progress. New England Hwy realignment at November 2018. Above Photography PTY LTD

Through the online galleries residents can watch the Second Range Crossing's progress as Nexus moves from vegetation clearing and bulk earthworks, to building structures and laying asphalt to create the toll road motorists will ultimately drive on.

There are seven galleries with almost monthly project images.

The galleries are broken down into different sections including Cranley local road upgrades, Gore Hwy interchange, the viaduct, New England Hwy realignment, Gowrie Junction Rd bridge, and Warrego Hwy east and west interchanges.

Take a look at the November progress shots below.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
photo toowoomba toowoomba second range crossing tsrc
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Council-controlled news website goes under the microscope

    premium_icon Council-controlled news website goes under the microscope

    Council News THE value to ratepayers of Ipswich City Council's own news website is believed to be under review.

    Dam good action on offer these holidays

    Dam good action on offer these holidays

    Fishing Top locations to try

    • 29th Nov 2018 2:55 PM
    Early learning centre celebrates milestone anniversary

    premium_icon Early learning centre celebrates milestone anniversary

    News Thousands of children have walked through the doors

    HEATWAVE: Everything you need to know for next seven days

    HEATWAVE: Everything you need to know for next seven days

    Weather Very high fire danger in Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Lockyer, Somerset

    Local Partners