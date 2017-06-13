Photo electric alarms will save your life

PHOTOELECTRIC smoke alarms will give you an earlier warning, unlike ionisation smoke alarms.

A photoelectric alarm will see the smoke before you can smell the flames and could alert you up to 30 minutes beforehand, giving you and your family plenty of time to eliminate the cause before tragedy strikes.

Ionisation alarms, which are commonly found in most houses, will only give you up to two minutes to escape the burning building, which could be too late for you and your family.

Photoelectric smoke alarms are less likely to false alarm and therefore are much less likely to be disabled.

An ionisation alarm is a heat and flame detector and will go off when you are cooking.

This is a false alarm, it will not alert you in a smouldering fire.

It is recommended every house installs photoelectric alarms right away.

Photoelectric smoke alarms can be purchased from all hardware stores and most supermarket chains and can cost up to $100.