Police at the scene of an alleged homicide in a unit complex on Bergin Street in Booval on Saturday, January 5, 2019.
Phone records examined in murder case

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@@qt.com.au
14th Nov 2019 11:24 AM
THE case of Graham Shawn Cleary accused of killing Adam Davies at Booval received a brief mention in Ipswich Magistrates Court during a callover of cases being prosecuted by the Crown.

Cleary, 46, from Moores Pocket remains in custody charged with the murder of Mr Davies on Saturday January 5 after police were called to a unit complex in Bergin St.

Mr Davies, 29, from Raceview, died later that day in Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Cleary did not appear before the court and was represented by lawyer Jason Voight.

Mr Voight said legal counsel was being briefed on the matter and Cleary's legal representatives were going through phone call records after receiving the material to determine what may be relevant to the case and to any possible cross-examination of witnesses.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler adjourned the matter for mention on December 11.

