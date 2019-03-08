Menu
Phoenix Wolf sentenced after aggressively bashing Uber driver on Gold Coast
Crime

Man bashes Uber driver on way to spiritual retreat

by Nicholas McElroy
8th Mar 2019 7:13 AM
THE boss of a Gold Coast communications company has pleaded guilty to bashing an Uber driver who refused to drive him more than an hour to a spiritual retreat.

Phoenix Wolf, 33, fronted the Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm, going armed to cause fear, three counts of wilful damage, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and drink driving.

The court was told the offending related to a two-month period last year and was described as extremely aggressive and violent.

The offending included a two-day period in which Wolf bashed an Uber driver when he refused to take him to a location in northern NSW and threatened a pharmacist with a mop a day later.

Wolf's defence lawyer Jason Grant, of Grant Lawyers, said his client had felt hopelessness, frustration and anger before he "exploded".

He told the court Wolf runs a fibre optics company.

Magistrate Mark Howden said Wolf acted in an aggressive and protracted way.

Wolf was sentenced to nine months prison which was wholly suspended to two years for the assault.

For all other offences Wolf was ordered to serve 18 months probation. A conviction was recorded.

