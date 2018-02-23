Phoenix Radio dials up 10 years of local broadcasting

Early days of Phoenix Radio with students Kirsty Hjort and Claire Campbell and Dr Ashley Jones.

USQ's Phoenix Radio will be turning up the volume to celebrate 10 years of local broadcasting next week.

The student-run radio station was launched on February 27, 2008. At the time, it operated from a small studio space in USQ Springfield's first stand-alone building.

Among those who were in the studio when Phoenix Radio first went to air was former student Glen Dinsdale.

Mr Dinsdale, who graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Media in 2009, started as an on-air presenter and producer at Phoenix Radio, and has been working as a production assistant at USQ for the past five years.

Former student Glen Dinsdale in the old radio studio during the early days of Phoenix Radio.

"I have many fond memories from my time in the studio back then,” Mr Dinsdale, who also works as a part-time/casual producer at ABC Local Radio, said.

"It was a great learning experience for us all and held us in good stead for our future careers.

"There were also some interesting challenges in the early days.

"We managed to take the station off-air a few times with people not pressing play on various items on the computer.

"It was all part of the fun we had.

"The fact Phoenix Radio is still running 10 years later is testament to the team environment and the support everyone gives to keep the station ticking over.”

Since its launch, Phoenix Radio has gone from strength to strength, broadcasting 24 hours, seven days a week out of USQ's Springfield's two state-of-the-art radio studios, which opened in 2015, and doing live outside broadcasts.

USQ Senior Lecturer (TV and Radio Broadcast) Dr Ashley Jones said the radio station provides USQ's Television and Radio students the chance to build their broadcasting skills, while working with the local community to produce shows of interest.

Glen Dinsdale in one of the new radio studios at USQ Springfield.

"I am very proud of the students' commitment and enthusiasm to deliver this local radio service over the past decade,” Dr Jones said.

"USQ is the only university in Queensland that provides training for on-air radio presenters and producers that is not directly linked to journalism.

"This first-hand experience and exposure has helped many of our graduates forge successful careers in commercial and non-commercial radio broadcasting, as well as other areas of the media industry.”

Dr Jones said the radio station has helped further USQ's reach into the Ipswich community and surrounding regions.

"Radio provides a vital service for local communities and we're very excited about what the future holds for Phoenix Radio in addition to the online and streaming service we provide,” he said.

"We're actively across the latest in technology and trends in radio broadcasting and constantly producing cutting edge products like podcasts to ensure students have the skill set that the industry wants right now.”

Current and former students and staff, community members and local dignitaries will gather at USQ Springfield on Tuesday to celebrate the radio station's decade-long milestone.

People can listen to Phoenix Radio via the TuneIn Radio app by searching Phoenix Radio Online or through Brisbane Youth Radio's Switch 1197 AM or on digital radio.

