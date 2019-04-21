Burgess couple are back in love

Phoebe Burgess has uploaded the first photo with her NRL star husband Sam since they reportedly split last year, confirming rumours of their reconciliation.

The 30-year-old posted a picture to Instagram with the Rabbitohs player and the father of her two children, as the pair enjoyed a romantic dinner to celebrate her birthday.

The former magazine journalist is seen staring admiringly at her husband, 30, who is smiling at the camera.

A caption for the photo read: "30 and maturing nicely …".

It confirms the worst kept secret the couple, who have been married for three years, repaired their relationship after their shock breakup over the Christmas holidays.

It was revealed they had split only weeks after the birth of their second child, William, who was born on December 9, with Sam pictured moving out of their home in January.

Phoebe announced William's birth on Instagram with a selfie, which was the last time she posted a photo of Sam to social media.

After reports the couple went through a "messy" breakup, they have put on a united front over the past few weeks, spotted out together on a number of occasions with Phoebe attending Sam's games.

They were pictured at Redfern Oval in March with their daughter Poppy, 2, and their baby boy.

Phoebe announces the birth of her son, William, in December.

It has been a rough time for the couple after their marriage was rocked by a sexting scandal in September, when a woman claimed she was exposed to lewd images of Rabbitohs players sent from Sam's social media account.

Sam was later cleared of any wrongdoing by his club, however the news no doubt took a toll on their marriage.

"I'm not angry. What hurts me the most is seeing my wife upset about what's out there," he told reporters at the time, adding he was hoping the situation would be "resolved quickly".

"I just want to protect my family in this whole thing."

Instagram images of Sam & Phoebe Burgess taken from their Instagram accounts. Picture: Instagram @samburgess8 @mrsphoebeburgess

The couple have been spotted out and about over the last two months, fuelling rumours of a reconciliation.

There has been no official comment from the pair on the reported breakup or their reunion, however Phoebe told news.com.au earlier this month her two kids had been her "strength" during a difficult time.

"It's about keeping on going for the greater cause, which is your family," she told news.com.au.

"I've drawn strength from my children and the people that I love, particularly looking into my children's faces. They're the best thing ever and it's the most meaningful job I'll ever have."