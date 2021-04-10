Prince Philip began life as more of a refugee than a royal - fleeing Corfu on a warship and sleeping in a temporary cot made from an old orange box.

He was just 18 months old when his father Prince Andrew and mother Princess Alice were rescued from Greece in 1922 by the Royal Navy.

Philip's dad had been a Lieutenant General in the Greek army, although he was a prince of Denmark.

This was how he started his life, and here we take a look back at his life in pictures.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was born at Mon Repos on the island of Corfu in 1921. This is the first ever taken of Prince Philip, in his mother’s arms, Princess Alice of Battenberg. Picture: Royal Collection Trust

1954: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on board HMAS Australia at sea off Townsville, Queensland, during a royal tour of Australia. Captain A W R McNicoll, commander of the ship, is on the left. Picture: Central Press/Getty Images

In this Nov. 20, 1947 file photo, Britain's Princess Elizabeth leaves Westminster Abbey in London, with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, after their wedding ceremony. Britain's Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 91st birthday on Friday, April 21, 2017. Picture: AP Photo/file

9th September 1960: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their children, Prince Andrew (centre), Princess Anne (left) and Charles, Prince of Wales sitting on a picnic rug outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Picture: Keystone/Getty Images

A chip off the old block. Prince Harry, pictured on the left, and Prince Philip on the right.

Originally published as Philip's extraordinary life in pictures