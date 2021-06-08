Pfizer jab lifeline for Victoria

Thousands of additional Pfizer vaccines will be delivered to Victorians by the Federal Government, the Health Minister has announced. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

Thousands of additional Pfizer vaccines will be delivered to Victorians by the Federal Government, the Health Minister has announced. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

Thousands of additional vaccine doses will be delivered to Victorians over the coming weeks as the state’s coronavirus cluster continues to grow.

Another four positive Covid-19 cases were detected overnight, with two flagged by health authorities on Sunday morning and the others connected to an aged care facility in Melbourne's west.

Health minister Greg Hunt announced an additional 100,000 Pfizer vaccines will be supplied to the Victoria over the next three weeks to immunise another 50,000 people.

Health Minister Greg Hunt announced thousands of vaccine doses will be rolled out across Victoria over the coming weeks Picture: NCA NewsWire / Martin Ollman

AstraZeneca doses will also be doubled from 115,000 to 230,000 to help drive the number of vaccinations in people aged 50 years and over.

Mr Hunt said 58 per cent of over 70s in the southern state had been vaccinated.

Another 42 per cent of people over 50 had also been immunised.

“We know that in Victoria in lockdown, this is a difficult and challenging time so that is why in response to the way in which Victorians in particular have stepped up,” Mr Hunt said.

“We want to see other states and territories have that same degree of public support and confidence.”

Aged care and disability care workers line up for their vaccine at the Melbourne Showgrounds as Melbourne endures a fourth lockdown due to a Covid-19 South Australian hotel quarantine leak. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

Mr Hunt’s announcement comes off the back of health authorities confirming two additional cases were reported in an aged care facility in the suburb of Maidstone.

The cases included a 79-year-old resident living in the centre and an agency registered nurse.

According to the federal government, Saturday was a record for vaccination rates, with over 88,000 Australians receiving their jab.

He said no Australian had died from Covid-19 this year to date and no-one was currently in and an intensive care unit (ICU).

“We have had one Australian who was diagnosed in quarantine, having contracted it overseas and lost their life but it is an extraordinary and important public health achievement today,” Mr Hunt said.

Originally published as Pfizer jab lifeline for Victoria