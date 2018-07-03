PFAS: Potentially contaminated soil moved next to creek

THE Defence Force relocated potentially contaminated soil from one place on the base to a new location next to a waterway, where contaminated fish have since been found.

In January 2017, construction crews excavated 16,000 cubic metres of soil at RAAF Amberley Base and moved it south of the runway.

The material was used as flood mitigation for the low-lying area and was deposited 40m from the Warrill Creek.

Two months later the Department of Defence publicly announced an investigation had been launched into PFAS contamination on the base from the use of fire-fighting foam.

Last month, it was revealed fish caught in the Warrill Creek and Bremer River were contaminated with PFAS chemicals.

PFAS chemicals are potentially damaging to human.

Environmentally, the chemicals do not break down and can accumulate in animals, such as fish, which may then be consumed by animals higher in the food chain.

A Defence spokesperson said the soil was tested before being used in the flood mitigation project but that, at the time, there were no national guidelines in place regarding PFAS contamination.

"Defence sought the advice of its experts and adopted a range of international guidelines for different exposure scenarios," the spokesperson said.

"Defence now uses the soil screening criteria outlined in the National Environmental Management Plan for PFAS."

Fish sampling results

ALL fish caught in the Bremer River and Warrill Creek as part of Defence testing were found to contain PFAS chemicals.

Between April 9 and 17, Defence undertook preliminary sampling of fish and other marine species from the two waterways.

Investigators tested 21 portions of fish and three prawns. Two whole fish were also tested.

PFAS was detected in all samples with 19 exceeding the safe standards for human consumption.

Queensland Health issued a warning in June, advising residents not to eat any fish caught in either waterway.