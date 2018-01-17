Testing for toxic PFAS chemical to begin at Amberley

TESTING: Six sites around RAAF Base Amberley will be tested as part of the Department of Defence's investigation into the levels of PFAS foam in the area.

TESTING: Six sites around RAAF Base Amberley will be tested as part of the Department of Defence's investigation into the levels of PFAS foam in the area.

DEPARTMENT of Defence investigators will undertake groundwater testing and collect soil samples to probe the effect of fire-fighting chemicals on the environment surrounding the base.

Defence has lodged an application to undertake testing at six sites in the area including Sherman Road, Grace Street, Albion Street, Daisy Blair Lane, Bernie Street and Perry Street.

The work is part of Defence's Detailed Site Investigation into the scope of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), into the environment.

The dispersion of the chemical, previously used at RAAF Base Amberley as a fire-fighting foam, has become a concern for Defence after learning of its affect in humans, animals and the environment.

The chemical takes about 100 years to break down, and is still used in many domestic, commercial and industrial applications globally.

Between January 18 and May 5 the Department of Defence will undertake the testing of groundwater and take soil samples.

The Department of Defence said the Detailed Site Investigation would involve sampling of soil, sediment, surface water and groundwater to better understand how PFAS moves through the environment.

A report will be prepared and shared with relevant government and regulatory bodies as well as the community.

The launch of the investigation followed a preliminary sampling program at 12 sites, including Amberley.

The Defence Department says based on the outcome of that program, it was decided the base would undergo a detailed environmental investigation.

Last year, despite initial reports finding minimal levels of chemical contamination on land surrounding the RAAF base at Amberley, a full investigation of surrounding property went ahead.

RAAF Base Amberley was classed as a category one site for investigation because of the volume of the chemical used, rather than contamination levels.

Across Australia investigations are ongoing at 23 defence bases where the PFAS chemicals are believed to have been used.

The investigation is expected to be completed in the first half of 2018.

If required, a more detailed Human Health and Ecological Risk Assessment will be conducted to evaluate potential risks to the human population and ecology, and inform actions to mitigate risks.

For more information visit http://www.defence.gov.au/ environment/pfas/amberley/.