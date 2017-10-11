30°
MP calls for action on worrying PFAS contamination

BLAIR MP Shayne Neumann says he holds deep concerns about revelations aired in Monday night's Four Corners report regarding the PFAS contamination issue.

The report suggested the number of PFAS-affected Defence and civilian sites across Australia now stands at 70. Mr Neumann has called on the Turnbull Government to respond to the escalating national problem.

To date, there has been no statement from the Minister for Defence on defence sites.

"The Turnbull Government announced it was working on a solution in May, however there has been no word on a solution or even advice as to the progress of the PFAS Taskforce", Mr Neumann said.

"We called for clear, coordinated communication with affected communities. The Turnbull Government has failed to do that.

"We called for a nationally consistent approach to the management of PFAS contamination around the country."

Mr Neumann said the federal opposition had also called for blood tests for communities affected by PFAS contamination.

"Unfortunately these communities are still waiting on the Turnbull Government to do something," he said.

