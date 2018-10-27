PFAS contamination at RAAF under investigation

RESIDENTS affected an investigation into PFAS at Amberley RAAF Base can learn more about the findings.

The Department of Defence is holding a community information session to provide the community an update on the detailed environmental investigation into the per and poly-fluoroalkyl (PFAS) substances at RAAF Base Amberley and nearby areas.

Members of the investigation team will be available to discuss the progress of the investigation and answer questions about the Detailed Site Investigation Report and preliminary findings from the Human Health Risk Assessment.

The session will be held on Wednesday, November 14 at Leichhardt One Mile Community Centre, 1 Denman St, Leichhardt.

The community can visit any time between 4pm and 7pm, with a presentation starting at 5.30pm.

To RSVP email the RAAF Base Amberley Project Team by Monday, November 112.

The Department of Defences started a detailed environmental investigation into the presence of PFAS on and in the vicinity of RAA Base Amberley.

The aim of the environmental investigation was to identify the nature and extent of PFAS in the environment from the use of legacy fire fighting foam at the base in three stages; preliminary site investigation, detailed site investigation and human health and ecological risk assessment.

The Detailed Site Investigation has started and will involve sampling on-base and in the surrounding region. A detailed report will be prepared and shared with relevant government and regulatory bodies as well as the community. The DSI is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2018.

