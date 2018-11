Sienna is a seven-month-old female Australian cattle dog mix that is very social and loves attention. she will need an active family who can take her for multiple walks a day and would also benefit from some training. Adoption price is $320.

EVERY week the Ipswich Advertiser publishes the photos of a number of dogs and cats who are anxiously waiting to be adopted.

Here are six adorable animals you can take home with you today from the RSPCA Wacol Campus.

All animals are desexed and up to date with their vaccinations.

The RSPCA is located at 139 Wacol Station Rd, Wacol.