Pets, graffiti and pools targeted in big local law shake-up

BUSINESSES will only have two weeks to clear graffiti off their buildings once served by the council under the biggest shake-up to local laws in decades.

Under the proposed changes, Ipswich City Council plans to alter laws relating to election and advertising signage, permits for events, extra parking permit categories and pet management laws.

Council's Strategic Policy and Systems Manager Barbara Dart said residents will have three weeks to make submissions regarding the changes.

Ms Dart described some of the key changes to local laws as "important” to the City of Ipswich, especially changes to the protection of important vegetation and clarifying those laws.

There will be new parking areas, and people will no longer be able to take dogs into some council-managed conservation estates and nature reserves.

There will be laws ensuring good behaviour at pools, libraries and other council facilities. And building owners or occupiers will be given 14 days to clean graffiti off their premises.

"As part of council's current Business Transformation Program, a review of council's existing local laws was included to ensure the laws are contemporary and relevant since it has been more than five years since they were reviewed,” she said.

"The present review focused on amending the current local laws to identify key issues impacting the city as well as operational and formatting issues.”

Other changes are in response to protecting the community health, safety and amenity as well as protecting the environment.

The changes will bring the local laws in line with other south-east Queensland local governments.

Submissions can be made online through the council website, or at the council's administration building.