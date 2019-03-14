Petrol thief's genius trick undone by groceries grab

FUEL thief Jakob Bryan decided to splice together two number plates before committing several petrol drive-offs.

Service stations in the Ipswich region were ripped off by $500, but it was Bryan's theft at a supermarket that led to his downfall.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Bryan had a history for stealing and dishonesty offences, with dozens of prior convictions.

This time, Jakob Lloyd Bryan, 27, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to 13 charges including four offences of driving when disqualified; four registration offences; four counts of stealing fuel; and stealing $500 worth of groceries.

The offences were committed between March and May 2018.

Legal Aid lawyer Toby Davidson said Bryan was now a casual spray painter in a panel workshop.

He said Bryan lost a job in 2016 and began using ice.

"He was struggling financially with the cost of living at the time and stole food and fuel," Mr Davidson said.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said fuel worth $170 and $120 was stolen on March 4 and March 7; and fuel worth $105.90 and $105.31 was stolen on May 3 and May 7.

On May 26, he stole $500 worth of groceries.

Ms Sturgess reminded Bryan he had 35 previous convictions for offences of dishonesty, stealing and burglary.

"You can't just go out and help yourself to property of others," Ms Sturgess said.

For his five offences of stealing, Bryan was sentenced to six months' jail with immediate parole.

Bryan was sentenced to a total of nine months in jail, suspended immediately for a period of two years.

His licence was also disqualified for two years.

He was fined $500 and ordered to pay restitution.