A $30 fuel bill has turned into $1500.
A $30 fuel bill has turned into $1500. Warren Lynam
Crime

$30 fuel bill turns into $1500 for driver who forgot to pay

Ebony Graveur
by
6th Aug 2019 10:07 AM
A MAN who failed to pay after he filled his car at a Freedom Fuels in Laidley on March 15, had his day in court.

Dale Roberts, from Grandchester, appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday facing six charges.

He was charged with traffic offences, failing to pay for petrol and possessing a pipe he told police he used to smoke meth.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told the court Roberts said to staff at Freedom Fuels he had forgotten his wallet and would pay the $30 petrol bill during the school pick-up.

"He told police he was under the impression his partner had paid the outstanding bill," Sgt Molinaro said.

He pleaded guilty to each charge and was fined $1500 and ordered to pay his petrol bill to Freedom Fuels.

