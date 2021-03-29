Menu
News

Petrol spill slowing highway traffic after truck breakdown

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
29th Mar 2021 2:30 PM
TRAFFIC is moving at a crawl after a major thoroughfare reopened following a truck breakdown on Monday morning.

Petrol spilled across both lanes of the Cunningham Highway in Tarome following the incident.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the B-double truck broke down at 10.30am this morning, blocking the lane heading towards Cunningham's Gap at Clumber.

"There was a bit of diesel leaking out of it across both lanes so traffic has been stopped as a result," the spokeswoman said.

She confirmed the leak had been cleaned up but said traffic was still backed up.

"They've cleared the diesel now and they're just in the process of clearing (the truck) now," she said.

"Traffic is banking back to Aratula, so it's obviously causing some dramas with traffic."

 

Ipswich Queensland Times

