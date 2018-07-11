PETROL PRICES: When and where to fill up

NOW is the time to fill up the petrol tank, RACQ says.

Fuel prices in the southeast are in the cheap price cycle with the average price for unleaded across the city sitting at 138.9 cents a litre for unleaded fuel.

But that's unlikely to last.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said while there was no evidence a price hike was coming, history had shown the cycle can change quickly.

"Ipswich drivers should fill up now," Ms Ross said. "If you can get fuel for 138 cents a litre or less, that's the place to fill up."

Metro Fuel at West Ipswich doesn't supply data to RACQ but it's price is significantly cheaper than the average.

At 9.45am, the servo on Brisbane St was selling unleaded fuel for 135.9 cents a litre.

According to the RACQ a fair price across Ipswich today is between 132.6 cents a litre and 137.5 cents a litre.

Soon, Queenslanders will be able to access real time fuel prices following a successful campaign from the RACQ, supported by the LNP.

Negotiations between RACQ and State Government on the introduction of real time fuel price monitoring is ongoing and a launch date has not yet been decided.

Where to fill up

Metro Fuels

256-258 Brisbane St, West Ipswich

Price: 135.9 cents a litre

7-Eleven North Ipswich

36 Downs and Lawrence Sts, North Ipswich

Price: 132.6 - 137.5 cents a litre

7 Eleven Dinmore

29-31 Brisbane Rd and Chum St, Dinmore

Price: 132.6 - 137.5 cents a litre

Caltex Goodna

Church Street, Goodna

Price: 132.6 - 137.5 cents a litre

Caltex Leichhardt

Old Toowoomba Road, One Mile

Price: 132.6 - 137.5 cents a litre

Caltex Booval

180 Brisbane Rd and Alexandra St, Booval

Price: 132.6 - 137.5 cents a litre

7 Eleven Redbank Plains

355 Redbank Plains Rd and Argyle St, Redbank Plains

Price: 132.6 - 137.5 cents a litre

Caltex Brassall

60 Hunter St, Brassall

Price: 132.6 - 137.5 cents a litre

Caltex Camira

Old Logan Road, Camira

Price: 132.6 - 137.5 cents a litre

Caltex/Woolworths Goodna

103 Redbank Plains Rd and Eagle St, Bellbird Park

Price: 132.6 - 137.5 cents a litre

7 Eleven Silkstone