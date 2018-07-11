Menu
PETROL PRICES: When and where to fill up

Helen Spelitis
by
11th Jul 2018 11:00 AM

NOW is the time to fill up the petrol tank, RACQ says.

Fuel prices in the southeast are in the cheap price cycle with the average price for unleaded across the city sitting at 138.9 cents a litre for unleaded fuel.

But that's unlikely to last.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said while there was no evidence a price hike was coming, history had shown the cycle can change quickly.

"Ipswich drivers should fill up now," Ms Ross said. "If you can get fuel for 138 cents a litre or less, that's the place to fill up."

Metro Fuel at West Ipswich doesn't supply data to RACQ but it's price is significantly cheaper than the average.

At 9.45am, the servo on Brisbane St was selling unleaded fuel for 135.9 cents a litre.

According to the RACQ a fair price across Ipswich today is between 132.6 cents a litre and 137.5 cents a litre.

Soon, Queenslanders will be able to access real time fuel prices following a successful campaign from the RACQ, supported by the LNP.

Negotiations between RACQ and State Government on the introduction of real time fuel price monitoring is ongoing and a launch date has not yet been decided.

Where to fill up

Metro Fuels

  • 256-258 Brisbane St, West Ipswich
  • Price: 135.9 cents a litre

7-Eleven North Ipswich

  • 36 Downs and Lawrence Sts, North Ipswich
  • Price: 132.6 - 137.5 cents a litre

7 Eleven Dinmore

  • 29-31 Brisbane Rd and Chum St, Dinmore
  • Price: 132.6 - 137.5 cents a litre

Caltex Goodna

  • Church Street, Goodna
  • Price: 132.6 - 137.5 cents a litre

Caltex Leichhardt

  • Old Toowoomba Road, One Mile
  • Price: 132.6 - 137.5 cents a litre　

Caltex Booval

  • 180 Brisbane Rd and Alexandra St, Booval
  • Price: 132.6 - 137.5 cents a litre

7 Eleven Redbank Plains

  • 355 Redbank Plains Rd and Argyle St, Redbank Plains
  • Price: 132.6 - 137.5 cents a litre

Caltex Brassall

  • 60 Hunter St, Brassall
  • Price: 132.6 - 137.5 cents a litre

Caltex Camira

  • Old Logan Road, Camira
  • Price: 132.6 - 137.5 cents a litre

Caltex/Woolworths Goodna

  • 103 Redbank Plains Rd and Eagle St, Bellbird Park
  • Price: 132.6 - 137.5 cents a litre

7 Eleven Silkstone

  • 120 Blackstone Rd and South Station Rd, Silkstone
  • Price: 132.6 - 137.5 cents a litre
Ipswich Queensland Times

