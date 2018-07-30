PETROL PRICES: What you'll pay today and when to fill up
PETROL prices have been dropping but the RACQ says if you can wait to fill up, you should.
A fair price for fuel around Ipswich today is 145.9 cents a litre, RACQ says.
Metro Fuels at West Ipswich, consistently among the cheapest in town, has again undercut its competitors offering unleaded for 144.9 cents a litre.
The State Government is preparing to introduce a real-time fuel price monitoring system which will allow drivers to compare prices online before heading to the pump.
Here's what you can expect to pay today around Ipswich;
If you can - hold off filling up the tank a little while longer! 🚗⛽️https://t.co/R2GaMYu3rN— RACQ (@RACQOfficial) July 27, 2018
Metro Fuels
256-258 Brisbane St, West Ipswich
>>144.9
Puma West Ipswich
242 Brisbane Street, West Ipswich
>>145.7 - 150.6
Caltex Churchill
126 Warwick Rd & Lobley St, Ipswich
>>145.7 - 150.6
Caltex Ipswich
10 Pine St & Flint St, North Ipswich
>>145.7 - 150.6
7 Eleven Raceview
59-63 Raceview St, Raceview
145.7 - 150.6
7-Eleven North Ipswich
36 Downs St & Lawrence, North Ipswich
145.7 - 150.6