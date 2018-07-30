PETROL PRICES: What you'll pay today and when to fill up

PETROL prices have been dropping but the RACQ says if you can wait to fill up, you should.

A fair price for fuel around Ipswich today is 145.9 cents a litre, RACQ says.

Metro Fuels at West Ipswich, consistently among the cheapest in town, has again undercut its competitors offering unleaded for 144.9 cents a litre.

The State Government is preparing to introduce a real-time fuel price monitoring system which will allow drivers to compare prices online before heading to the pump.

Here's what you can expect to pay today around Ipswich;

If you can - hold off filling up the tank a little while longer! 🚗⛽️https://t.co/R2GaMYu3rN — RACQ (@RACQOfficial) July 27, 2018

Metro Fuels

256-258 Brisbane St, West Ipswich

>>144.9

Puma West Ipswich

242 Brisbane Street, West Ipswich

>>145.7 - 150.6

Caltex Churchill

126 Warwick Rd & Lobley St, Ipswich

>>145.7 - 150.6

Caltex Ipswich

10 Pine St & Flint St, North Ipswich

>>145.7 - 150.6

7 Eleven Raceview

59-63 Raceview St, Raceview

145.7 - 150.6

7-Eleven North Ipswich

36 Downs St & Lawrence, North Ipswich

145.7 - 150.6