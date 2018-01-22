Fuel gouge: The SEQ suburbs where petrol is cheapest

Jacqueline Davis pictured filling up for fuel at Tyres and More in Red Hill. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

A HIDDEN gem in Red Hill could save motorists hundreds of dollars of year.

Leon Dennis of Tyres and More adds a retail margin of only 6¢ a litre to fuel he sells from his mechanic's business, a Red Hill landmark for more than 60 years.

Mr Dennis said he could keep fuel prices down because it was not his only source of income, but an additional service.

"I don't have the overheads other people do so I can keep costs low," he said. Mr Dennis, who has been at Tyres and More for 38 years, said it was up to consumers to reward those offering good deals.

Motorists have been lining up at the Caltex servo at Anzac Ave, Mango Hill, which consistently offers reasonably priced fuel.

Last week, it was down to 115¢ a litre, and the Puma Service Station opposite had a similar price.

North Lakes residents enjoy the cheapest fuel in southeast Queensland, thanks to the retail giant Costco entering the market.

Fuel Trac general manager Geoff Trotter said Costco had proven to be a major market disrupter.

"The Costco effect is real in the immediate North Lakes area, however BP uses its big highway sites to contain the discounting and stop it spreading up the highway to the Sunshine Coast. Prices only drop again in the approaches to Gympie," he said.

Suburbs with a 7-Eleven petrol station also enjoy markedly cheaper fuel. Mr Trotter attributes notoriously high prices in the western suburbs to there not being a 7-Eleven or other independent in the area.