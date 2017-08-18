Petrol price hike: Motorists urged to buy now

The State's peak motoring body has urged motorists in south east Queensland to fill the tank today after Brisbane service stations had begun to hike prices.

As of this morning, 23 percent of Brisbane retailers had moved to a new high price of 139.9 cents per litre (cpl) for unleaded petrol.

RACQ's Renee Smith said motorists should take advantage of the 65 percent of Brisbane petrol stations still selling fuel for 114cpl or less.

"We expect these cheap retailers will soon follow suit and hike their prices, so drivers should make sure they fill the tank as soon as they can," Ms Smith said.

"Motorists can visit our website for information on the cheapest prices in their area."

The current average in Brisbane is 117.2cpl.

The current average on the Gold Coast is 112.8cpl.