Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brae Taylor Lewis doused a teenager in petrol before setting her alight.
Brae Taylor Lewis doused a teenager in petrol before setting her alight.
News

Petrol attacker’s jail term unjust: court

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
2nd Jun 2021 1:53 PM | Updated: 3:28 PM

A man who doused a teenager in petrol before setting her alight will still be eligible for parole in a few months after the Attorney-General lost an appeal against his new sentence.

Brae Taylor Lewis was resentenced earlier this year for the heinous attack on the teenager at a Logan home in May 2016.

Lewis and the girl were both 17 at the time.

At the Court of Appeal on Wednesday, lawyers for the Queensland Attorney-General argued the new sentence was inadequate as no serious violent offence (SVO) declaration was made.

Lewis, now 22, was originally jailed for 11 years but successfully appealed in 2018.

A retrial was due to start in January but Lewis instead pleaded guilty to malicious act with intent.

Brae Taylor Lewis could be out on parole in months with time already served after he was resentenced for dousing a woman in petrol and setting her on fire in 2016.
Brae Taylor Lewis could be out on parole in months with time already served after he was resentenced for dousing a woman in petrol and setting her on fire in 2016.

His new sentence was reduced to 9½ years, but with time already served, the sentencing judge declared Lewis could apply for parole in six months.

Jodie Wooldridge, appearing for the Attorney-General, told the court the new sentence imposed was “manifestly inadequate”.

She argued a longer period of custody was warranted before Lewis could be considered eligible for parole.

“(The sentencing judge’s) view of remorse and insight was too favourable on the available evidence,” Ms Wooldridge said.

Ms Wooldridge said Lewis’s plea could be seen as “utilitarian” and the lack of an SVO declaration did not provide enough denunciation for similar offences.

Under an SVO declaration, Lewis would have needed to serve 80 per cent of his jail term.

The girl with permanent scarring to her arms, chest, abdomen, back and thighs after Lewis threw a bottle full of petrol at her before flicking a lighter in May 2016.

Lewis’s lawyer Simon Hamlyn-Harris said his client had always indicated remorse for his actions, and the sentencing judge had properly exercised discretion in not applying a serious violent offence declaration while imposing the new sentence.

The Court of Appeal dismissed the Attorney-General’s application.

Originally published as Petrol attacker’s jail term unjust: court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stepfather’s shocking confession over sick ‘tickle game’

        Premium Content Stepfather’s shocking confession over sick ‘tickle game’

        News A church leader convinced a man to confess to crimes he committed 30 years earlier, even though there was no police investigation into the incidents.

        • 2nd Jun 2021 2:44 PM
        WATCH LIVE: Ipswich v PBC in Langer Trophy

        Premium Content WATCH LIVE: Ipswich v PBC in Langer Trophy

        Sport Tune in this afternoon to see talented regional schoolboy sides open their Langer...

        21-year-old man charged over house fire

        Premium Content 21-year-old man charged over house fire

        News Gatton house fire: Police are treating a blaze as suspicious

        1400-lot residential site near rural town hits the market

        Premium Content 1400-lot residential site near rural town hits the market

        Property The 153 hectare site, over two land holdings, has approval for more than 1400 lots.