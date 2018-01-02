Menu
Petition calls to save under-investigation saleyards

Anton Rose
by

WITH Lockyer Valley Regional Council set to decide on a possible suspension of activity at the Laidley Horse Saleyards this week, a petition online is urging council save it.

The petition, titled "Help save the Laidley Sales", was started by Kellie Shackell last week and has 151 signatures at the time of writing.

"We all agree that there needs to be changes for our horses, such as water and shade, but the council are wanting to close the saleyards down so they don't have to do any of it," Ms Shackell's petition reads.

"If we all come together, and show the council that we need these sales, hopefully they will see how important they are to us and keep it going. Water and shade is our only problem here, so let's fix  the problem and keep giving these horses hope."

Council will decide on Wednesday whether to apply suspensions or restrictions on sales at the site after reports wounded animals were left without shade or water for the entire day of the last sales on December 30 prompted an investigation by the RSPCA and Biosecurity Queensland.

