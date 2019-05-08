Menu
Crime

Restaurant staffer injures co-worker in tip-jar stoush

by ANNIE PERETS
8th May 2019 8:56 AM
A RESTAURANT worker found himself on the wrong side of the law for trying to get another employee to stop slacking off.

Peter Ross Birtwell, 61, attempted to confiscate the 20-year-old man's phone after he texted during a busy shift, the Southport Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

He grabbed and "twisted" Hamish Friend's wrist in the process, constituting to a criminal offence.

Birtwell, of Biggera Waters, pleaded guilty to common assault.

The phone wrestle on December 7 last year followed an argument about whether tip jar money should go to workers or charity.

Defence lawyer Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, dubbed Birtwell's appearance a "waste of court resources, time and money", citing the petty nature of the complaint.

He said attempts were made to settle the matter outside court for "public interest" but the complainant was adamant for the charge to remain.

The court was told Mr Friend no longer worked at the Surfers Paradise restaurant while Birtwell remained an employee.

The "bad blood" between the pair escalated when Birtwell decided to put the tip money, which was $7-8, into the charity box rather than splitting it among five employees, the court was told.

Mr MacCallum said the decision angered Mr Friend because he did not receive his share of the tips.

Magistrate Kerrie O'Callaghan said Birtwell was "a bit aggressive" in his approach.

Birtwell was fined $150 and no conviction was recorded.

