From Germany with love, Peter the cat finds new home

Peter the cat has found a new home he is pictured with Glenda Summerville who has been taking care of him since his owner moved into an aged care facility. Rob Williams

PETER the cat has found a new home.

Glenda Summerville said her mother's beloved cat was now with an elderly couple that recently lost their 18-year-old moggie.

"We've had an amazing response from the QT story," she said.

Ms Summerville said a lady from Gailes contacted her saying her parents wanted an older cat.

It was her sister in Germany that had seen the story and social media post about Peter needing a new home.

"She got her to have a look," Ms Summerville said.

On his journey to his new home Peter was relaxed.

"He did well on the trip. He was purring and exploring and ate well."

Ms Summerville's mother is very happy Peter now has new owners.

She wasn't able to keep the cat after being admitted to an aged care facility in Brassall.

The RSPCA couldn't take him either as they were full.