Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peter the cat has found a new home he is pictured with Glenda Summerville who has been taking care of him since his owner moved into an aged care facility.
Peter the cat has found a new home he is pictured with Glenda Summerville who has been taking care of him since his owner moved into an aged care facility. Rob Williams
Pets & Animals

From Germany with love, Peter the cat finds new home

Carly Morrissey
by
13th Jun 2018 12:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PETER the cat has found a new home.

Glenda Summerville said her mother's beloved cat was now with an elderly couple that recently lost their 18-year-old moggie.

"We've had an amazing response from the QT story," she said.

Ms Summerville said a lady from Gailes contacted her saying her parents wanted an older cat.

It was her sister in Germany that had seen the story and social media post about Peter needing a new home.

"She got her to have a look," Ms Summerville said.

On his journey to his new home Peter was relaxed.

"He did well on the trip. He was purring and exploring and ate well."

Ms Summerville's mother is very happy Peter now has new owners.

She wasn't able to keep the cat after being admitted to an aged care facility in Brassall.

The RSPCA couldn't take him either as they were full.

Related Items

cats pet adoption pets pets and animals
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Clubber hit with curfew, drinking ban after alleged assault

    premium_icon Clubber hit with curfew, drinking ban after alleged assault

    Crime DAVID Wilson will want to keep his feet firmly on the ground after he allegedly kicked a police officer in the head, screaming he was "gonna kill" them.

    Ali's NRL 'dream come true'

    Ali's NRL 'dream come true'

    Rugby League Brigginshaw staying humble after signing Broncos contract.

    Scenic Rim MP slams 2018-19 State Budget

    premium_icon Scenic Rim MP slams 2018-19 State Budget

    Politics No money for the Cunningham Highway and Amberley Interchange project

    Local Partners