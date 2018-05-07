Warning as people smuggling ring smashed

MORE than 100 Sri Lankans­ bound for Australia on-board a modified tanker have been intercepted, as Malaysian authorities moved on a criminal people-smuggling syndicate.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton seized on the arrests as proof Operation Sovereign Borders, the government­'s tough but controversial response to vile people smugglers, was "as vital today as it was when it began".

Malaysian police yesterday confirmed an operation last Tuesday morning had "successfully brought down a people-smuggling operation involving Sri Lankan citizens using maritime passage".

"The Royal Malaysia­ Police has successfully foiled a large and cunning human smuggling syndicate," police said.

"This syndicate has been operating since mid-2017 and has international connections across Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia."

It is understood the tanker, the Etra, was bound for Australia or New Zealand carrying 98 men, 24 women and nine children.

"It is clear the threat from criminal people-smuggling syndicates remains and so must our efforts to maintain our border security," Mr Dutton said.

"Unfortunately Labor's support for tough border policies is ebbing away.

"It is incumbent on (Labor leader) Bill Shorten and his spokesman Shayne Neumann to publicly state their support for all (Operation Sovereign Borders) measures - failure to do so plays into the hands of the people smugglers."

The rusty tanker near Kota Tinggi in Johor state, Malaysia. The boat was bound for Australia and New Zealand.

Mr Neumann accused Mr Dutton­ of lying about Labor's position and said he was "a walking, talking billboard for people-smugglers".

"By playing petty politics, Peter Dutton is encouraging the people-smugglers to restart their vile trade," Mr Neumann said.

Operation Sovereign Borders began under the Abbott government in September 2013 and has turned away 32 boats carrying 800 people, while Malaysian and Indonesian authorities have also clamped down on people smugglers. Since then, the Manus Island processing centre in Papua New Guinea has shut, while just 257 people remain in Nauru.