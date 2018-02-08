Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Cole Miller death: Call that made Peter Dutton break down

by Vanessa Marsh

 

HOME AFFAIRS minister Peter Dutton has choked back tears on a 2GB radio show after the father of one-punch victim Cole Miller called to thank him for deporting one of the men responsible for his son's death.

Former Sunshine Coast teenager Cole Miller died in January 2016 after being struck in an unprovoked attack.

Peter Dutton chokes back tears after talking with the father of one-punch victim Cole Miller on 2GB radio. Picture: Channel 9
Peter Dutton chokes back tears after talking with the father of one-punch victim Cole Miller on 2GB radio. Picture: Channel 9

His father Steve gave an emotional thank you to Dutton live on air, telling him how grateful his family was for his swift actions in having one of the men responsible, Daniel Maxwell, deported to New Zealand.

"I haven't thanked you before but I just want you to know that we were grateful for (your) immediate action and help on that day," Mr Miller said.

One-punch victim Cole Miller.
One-punch victim Cole Miller.

Dutton, who was visibly shaken by the call held back tears on the Ray Hadley Morning Show.

"It's an emotional thing it really is," he said.

"Thanks to Steve, I'm so sorry for his family."

Hadley ended the interview early as the minister struggled to compose himself.

"I was going to talk about some other thing but on that distressing note I think we'll leave it there," Hadley said.

"Obviously a very emotional Peter Dutton and a very emotional father."

Daniel Maxwell was deported last year. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled
Daniel Maxwell was deported last year. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Maxwell was deported in August 2017 after pleading guilty to assault and affray.

He was given an 18-month suspended sentence.

Related Items

Topics:  cole miller editors picks peter dutton

Massive road convoy to deliver "Gooney Bird" to Ipswich

Massive road convoy to deliver "Gooney Bird" to Ipswich

A ROAD convoy headed to Ipswich will make its way through parts of Queensland this week as defence staff transport a retired aircraft to RAAF Amberley.

Bumper Valentine's Day guide to Ipswich, Springfield

OPEN SOON: The Cottage Restaurant owners Mark and Angela Naoum are ready to open their doors on October 6.

Fries for $1, Moscato on tap, truffle sausages and free dessert

Popular family church continues to thrive

Springfield Christian Family Lakes Campus pastor Damon Ormsby and SCF founder, pastor Phil Cutcliffe.

Springfield Lakes church will celebrate 13 years this weekend

Fay's passionate plea to save others from a lemon car

SITTING IDLE: Fay Broughton's experience with a problem-plagued Holden Commodore proves the need for improved consumer protection, she said.

Fay Broughton has been left with a $47,000 "shed ornament”.

Local Partners