Peter and Karl Stefanovic say sorry for Uber rant

BROTHERS Karl and Peter Stefanovic have publicly apologised to Today host Georgie Gardner just a day before details of a secret recording is set to be revealed.

A private phone call was recorded by an Uber driver while Peter Stefanovic was in the back of an Uber late at night, speaking to his brother and fellow Nine Network celebrity Karl on speakerphone.

It is believed the brothers talked about Karl's Today new co-host Gardner, Nine executives and entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins during the conversation.

The Uber driver was attempting to sell the recording to media outlets, but because it was an illegally recorded conversation it could not be directly quoted from.

New Idea is set to publish details of the phone conversation on Monday, with the Uber set to "recall" what was set.

It is reported the driver was paid $50,000 for the story.

But before those details could be published, the brothers have publicly said sorry.

"We talk a hundred times a day and hardly ever about work," Karl said according to the Sunday Telegraph.

"But we did, and the conversation was recorded. And we are sorry. I was angry with myself at first that I could be so stupid."

Peter Stefanovic, who hosts Today Weekend and is married to Today news reader Sylvia Jeffreys, has apologised for the conversation.

"I did a silly thing and feel awful for any embarrassment I've brought to my (Channel 9) colleagues, who I deeply ­respect," he said.

A spokesman for Nine said: "Clearly it was school behaviour between brothers but that's no excuse."

There have been reports of issues between Karl and Gardner since she replaced long-running host Lisa Wilkinson on Today.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford originally said the secret recording could "destroy a TV partnership".

Georgie Gardner on her first day as the new Today co-host.

"It is going to be highly embarrassing for both the Stefanovic brothers as of next week when this magazine is on the shelves, because they give serves to not only on air talent including Richard Wilkins and Georgie Gardner but to a number of executives at the Channel Nine Network," Ford said.

"I don't know that it would destroy [Karl and Georgie's partnership], but it certainly would cause ... it's an unusual relationship between those two anyway, you just wouldn't want any grenade thrown into the mix."

Gardner was announced as the new Today host in November and addressed a reported rift with Karl at the time.

"You're alright, Karl," Gardner said.

"I'm assuming with you we pick up where we left off. That is me running amok and you keeping me in line," she said.

"Jokes aside, you know how much respect I've had for you. There's been a bit of conjecture over the last few weeks how we feel about each other, loathe each other.

"You know, we have had our bumps, we've had our laughs."