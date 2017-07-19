Pete Murray brings new sound to the region

IT'S been six long years since we last heard from Pete Murray and now he's back with a brand new sound and album.

The Byron Bay-based musician is touring nationally with his newly released album Camacho and will play at Ipswich's Racehorse Hotel this Friday night.

The iconic Aussie crooner is typically known for his acoustic raw sound, but has taken a different approach to his new album and feedback to the new sound had been overwhelmingly positive.

"This new album is definitely a different sound for me which is generally what everyone keeps saying to me too,” Mr Murray said.

"It's definitely got a more positive vibe to it and people are loving all the songs which I haven't experienced before because usually people only have a a couple of favourite songs.

"I am trying to write songs that I like and it's great when other people like that as well. I wanted to change and do something different because you've got to keep yourself happy too.”

Camacho in Spanish means cool and that was the theme Murray said he aimed to achieve with the album while also diverting from his traditional method of production.

He said the album embraced a sound built around beats and loops and featured the likes of hip-hop producer Trials (AB Original), Eric J Dubowsky, Tony Buchen (Montaigne, The Preatures, Bob Evans), Andrew Burford (Hilltop Hoods, Drapht, Allday) and ARIA winning producer Jon Hume (Matt Corby, Lisa Mitchell).

The Chinchilla-born musician will head to Ipswich's Racecourse Hotel this Friday where he will play all the songs off his new album, as well as a few of his older tracks from previous albums.

The singer said he looked forward to coming to Ipswich where he always felt welcome.

"I did a show at Racecourse Hotel on a Tuesday night a couple of years back which I named show of the tour because there was such an awesome vibe.

"I also did a show at the Ipswich Civic Centre a few years ago where I saw a lady who would have been 70 at the back of the room and who I saw went outside which I thought was because I was playing too loud.

"I felt a bit sorry for her but then the next minute both doors swung open and I could see her outside dancing having a smoke and I thought, what classic Ipswich.

"I'll never forget that moment.”

Catch Pete Murray and support act Ben Wright Smith at the Ipswich Racecourse Hotel this Friday, July 21.