Pete Evans’ new life in northern NSW's tribal community

Fresh from a fat-shaming controversy with Magda Szubanski, anti-vaxxer chef Pete Evans is pushing the merits of a 5G-free ‘off matrix’ tribal community

Celebrity Chef Pete Evans is taking on tribal "off matrix" living.

The controversial figure has bought into the Nightcap on Minjungbul development about an hour drive from Byron Bay.

The community is based on the "tribal philosophy" of "do no harm". There is no running water or electricity.

"What was remarkable when I got to meet the people involved in this was that the philosophy or ethos is do no harm," Evans said in a 30 minute video uploaded to YouTube today titled Awaken with Pete Evans.

"That is a pretty good f**king philosophy. Do no harm, you don't need to go to church to learn that. It is in us. That is who we are. Do no harm, laugh, learn, share, teach, build, create, dance, cook, live and love. What this represents is freedom, freedom from fear, freedom to be your higher self with other people wanting to be or are just being their higher self with their highest purpose."

The news comes after The Daily Telegraph last week revealed Evans had listed his Malabar Sydney mansion for sale with a price guide of $3.2 million for the five-bedroom home.

Evans and model-turned-nutritionist wife Nicola Robinson are now based in Byron Bay, where they own acreage in the hinterland and are opening a healing clinic in new commercial precinct, The Habitat.

Evans, who has been outspoken on COVID-19 vaccines and other health issues, has shared a number of posts to social media promoting the project, aimed at "anyone wishing to create a new lifestyle for themselves and their family".

"This could change the way that we view this country, the way that we view each other, a new harmonious environment, that is why I am here," he said.

"This is walking it. This is living it. This is actually making a difference I believe and the difference it will make is showing that it can be done, showing why it must be done, or it needs to be done and for that to be replicated over and over and over. This should be shouted to everybody. Self reliance, self empowerment, connection to the earth, connection to spirit, connection to each other. There's not much else to say except, I am f**king in."

Evans said he was "hooked' on the project after meeting one of the community members.

The website for the project carries the slogan: Sacred Land, Sacred People. The Solution for these Sacred Times.

Nightcap on Minjungbul is a property of roughly 3500 acres with the development company offering shares to potential members.

The video explains that people who buy a plot of land will be returned a dividend from businesses owned by the group each years. The businesses include a local petrol station and fruit shop near the remote community.

"This is a solutions based collaboration," Nightcap Realty's Rich Moate said. "We tick off all of the traditional boxes in the white fella system - development applications and getting the right approvals and making sure that everything is appropriate there.

"For some people, seeing the changes in the world, they have been looking for a plan b and depending on their location, plan b for some could potentially be their plan a moving forward.

"As a gated community, our own sanctuary, living organic, no 5G, no smart meters, no killing animals on country, just living in harmony and getting back to the way that life should be, that is what it is all about."

Nightcap's Adrian Brennock explained that being a shareholder makes you a "member of the community and you will get your tribal treaty that goes with it".

"How far you want to delve into that tribal treaty, you may want to continue along the tribal lines to become adopted by the tribe and then you are fully tribal … there is no distinction or difference between you and the other black fellas on the land regardless of the colour of your skin," Brennock explained.

"So, you might decide to do nothing as far as the tribal treaty is concerned, other than honour the nature of the law, which is do no harm, you agree to the cultural protocols that are in place … and then you can go off and be a hermit if you'd like to out on the back blocks."

Earlier this week meanwhile, comedian Magda Szubanski accused former My Kitchen Rules judge Evans of fat shaming after he criticised her for appearing in a new COVID-19 ad campaign.

The Kath and Kim star lashed out at Evans in a Twitter rant after he slammed the star-studded TV ad, which is funded by the Victorian government, as "offensive".

"Frankly I am sick to f**king death of skinny people (yes Pete Evans and your followers) assuming they are morally and spiritually superior," Szubanski tweeted.

"#Fatshaming me & assertion that fat people have no place in discussion about public health not only insults me but also all the fat nurses, doctors, ambos etc who give so much. My Polish gran was fat & a nurse & she risked her life to hide Jews from the Nazis #fattiesunite."

