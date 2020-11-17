Pete Evans ‘dumped’ by Channel 10

Celebrity chef turned conspiracy theorist Pete Evans will not appear on the upcoming season of I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! after a savage social media backlash.

Speculation erupted yesterday that Evans would be part of the reality show's cast when it begins filming next week, but that's no longer the case.

"Network 10 can confirm that Pete Evans will not be appearing on this season of I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!" a Ten spokesperson told news.com.au.

It follows comments from the Byron Bay based chef and author, which appeared to suggest that humans are not capable of spreading COVID-19.

He also shared and later deleted a cartoon that included the Black Sun symbol from Nazi Germany, sparking outage on social media.

He publicly apologised, claiming he had no idea of the symbol's historical significance.

Channel 10 was trending on Twitter on Monday night after rumours the network was considering giving Evans' dangerous views a platform, despite the line-up for the show not being officially announced.

Addressing it on Nova's Fitzy & Wippa on Friday, host Julia Morris said hoped it was true.

"Surely at a minimum there's been a conversation," she said. "I saw the rumours in the paper and I said please let that be true because that might actually make my year!"

Others, including GPs and frontline staff fighting COVID-19, were horrified by the idea that Evans would appear on the show where he could push his views further.

Dr Vyom Sharma, a GP and medical commentator who doubled down on his earlier comments about Evans, simply tweeted "f***ing unreal".

Musician Ben Lee tweeted, "Absolutely not, Channel 10. No airtime for a guy who is using his platform to brainwash and radicalise his audience."

I remember the powerful monologue by Waleed Aly on @Channel10AU in the wake of the Christchurch shooting. The perpetrator had the Nazi black sun symbol emblazoned on his bag.



Why is Ten giving Pete Evans a platform after he used the same imagery, appearing to know what it means? https://t.co/hi6qbCjBYD — Dr Vyom Sharma (@drvyom) November 16, 2020

Evans' bad week began when he gave a video interview in which he claimed people are not spreaders of the deadly virus.

"Is that what we've come here to do? Do we have the belief in ourselves that we're contagious, that we are spreaders of something?" Evans asked.

"I choose not to believe in that narrative because it doesn't make any sense to me."

The interviewer then asked Evans if he was concerned that his choice to ignore medical advice could spread the virus to more vulnerable people.

After scoffing and snorting, Evans replied: "It doesn't spread the virus."

It got worse when he shared a cartoon that appeared to support white nationalist views. It included a picture of a caterpillar and a buttlerfly. On the butterflies wings was the Black Sun symbol made infamous by Nazi Heinrich Himmler.

His publisher Pan Macmillian announced on Monday that it was "finalising" its relationship with Evans, saying that it "does not support the recent posts made by Pete Evans".

"Those views are not our views as a company or the views of our staff. Pan Macmillian is currently finalising its contractual relationship with Pete Evans and as such will not be entering any further publishing agreements moving forward," the statement read.

"If any retailer wishes to return Pete Evans' books please contact Pan Macmillian."

Dymocks Australia promptly followed suit, with the book retailer tweeting that they "are in the process of removing his books from our website and have advised our stores to return their stock as offered by the publisher".

Dr Dvir Abramovich, Chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission, Australia's leading civil rights organisation, told news.com.au Evans' latest stunt "represents a new low for Pete Evans who should begin to do some serious soul-searching about his morally indefensible conduct".

"What's next, a cookbook of Hitler's favourite foods? This deeply offensive post is spit on the memory of the brave diggers who sacrificed their lives to defeat the evil of Hitler and the Third Reich and a kick in the stomach of Holocaust survivors."

Evans apologised for sharing the cartoon, writing: "Sincere apologies to anyone who misinterpreted a previous post of a caterpillar and a butterfly having a chat over a drink and perceived that I was promoting hatred.

"I look forward to studying all of the symbols that have ever existed and research them thoroughly before posting."

