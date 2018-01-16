Chicken death memorial plan hatched

ANIMAL welfare activists are calling for a memorial to be built at the site of Monday's chicken truck rollover where a driver failed to navigate a notorious bend, crushing thousands of chickens at North Geelong.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Australia has submitted a blueprint to VicRoads for a memorial at the Melbourne Road overpass at Corio Quay Rd after 6000 seven-week-old birds were sent sprawling in the crash which closed the road for more than 10 hours on Monday.

About 1500 birds were killed.

Spokeswoman Emily Rice said the tribute aimed to encourage drivers to travel safely and think about the fate of all road users.

"The tribute would feature an image of a chicken next to the words `In Memory of the Chickens Who Suffered and Died at This Spot. Try Vegan' and would remind all drivers, including those with animals on board, to travel safely," she said.

"We hope our memorial will prompt people not to eat animals or - at the very least - remind truck drivers to make animals' transport to slaughter as safe and comfortable as possible."

Deadly crashes involving livestock haulers are common worldwide, including in Australia, where hundreds of cattle, sheep and chickens - alongside humans - are seriously injured and killed in accidents each year, Ms Rice said.

An animal-rights activist attempts to comfort the re-crated birds after the crash.

A southbound lane of Melbourne Road at North Geelong is expected to remain closed for much of Tuesday to allow repairs to damaged railing and traffic barriers.

Police said the truck had been headed for a Turi Food's owned Golden Farms slaughterhouse in Breakwater when it rolled.

Witnesses said the truck struck a power pole and rolled outside the Federal Mills, leaving more than 6000 birds scattered across the nearby area.

Bystanders pulled the 49-year-old Drysdale driver to safety before he was taken to Geelong hospital for observation.

Police and VicRoads inspect the truck. Truck loaded with chickens crashed on Melbourne Road, North Geelong. Picture: Alan Barber

WorkSafe were also on scene and understood to be investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the truck prior to or during the collision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.