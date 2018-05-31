WARNING: Scoop the poop or face hefty on-the-spot fine

Nancy Fisher is sick of finding peoples' dog poo on her front lawn. IMAGE: AAP/Renae Droop

NANCY Fisher loves dogs.

She's just not a fan of their owners who don't pick up their dog poo off her front lawn.

The Augustine Heights woman is sick of finding droppings on her property on Trinity Crescent.

"I pick my little dogs' up every day. The last thing I want to do is pick up other people's," she said.

"It's just rude. If you're not going to do it, then don't have a dog."

Councillor Sheila Ireland (Division 9) said she would raise it with Ipswich City Council's Health, Security and Regulatory Services now she was aware of the problem.

Those caught not picking up after their dog could be fined $252 on the spot.

Cr Ireland said the council had developed an education campaign that encouraged dog owners in the city to 'Leash, Tag and Carry Bag'.

"No-one likes walking in dog poo," she said.

"Use a carry bag and clean up after your dog to keep our city clean."

Ms Fisher said the issue in her street appeared to be getting worse and has often found droppings on her lawn and the footpath.

"I've probably noticed it more in the last few months," she said.

"You always do get the odd one, don't you, on the side of the street, but there just seems to be a lot up Trinity Crescent at the moment."

Ms Fisher has never seen the culprits and has few clues to their identity.

"There was definitely some big dogs and then there was some smaller dog's stuff as well," she said.

"We all live in the community, and we all have to use the streets.

"You can get diseases from dog poo. There are a lot of kids who play in the street around here too."

Cr Ireland said there were several options available to anyone who saw someone failing to pick up after their dog.

"That would depend on the circumstances, and could vary from having a friendly chat (as the resident may not be aware of the local law requirements) or dropping some information in the dog owner's letterbox, through to reporting repeat incidents from a particular dog owner to council," she said.