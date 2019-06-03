Pet lover scores a $1500 win

WHEN Amelia Bryant says she loves her pets, that's an understatement, and now that love is going to pay off in so many ways.

Amelia subscribed to a popular photo gallery on qt.com.au which featured Ipswich's 50 Cutest Dogs, and has remained informed on her local community ever since.

As a subscriber, Amelia was automatically entered into the monthly draw for a $1000 Riverlink Gift Voucher, plus as a bonus she had the choice of a local charity that would receive $500 compliments of The Queensland Times.

"One of my dogs is a rescue dog, so I wanted that money to go to the RSPCA, anything to help out the animals." Ms Bryant said. "I'm not sure what I'll spend the money on at this stage, but I know I'd love to visit New Zealand one day soon, so maybe a holiday might be on the cards. I've never seen snow in my life, so that would be nice."

Amelia has never won anything before and said it's the first time she's won anything.

"It was a bit of a shock when the QT rang. I like being a subscriber, the QT is local and has everything I need to know about my local area."

Bronte Wood works at the RSPCA Ipswich pound and says that donations of all kinds are welcome at the facility at this time of year, not just cash.

"This money will be used for enrichment for the animals, things that keep their minds active," Bronte Wood said, who works at the Ipswich pound.

"We always need things like toys, cardboard boxes, Kongs, blankets, puzzles, and even empty toilet rolls which they love to play with! Anything that helps keep the animals amused and happy will be appreciated.

"We just had kitten season, and we are at capacity all the time at the moment. In this weather we want to see people keep their pets warm at night. Put dogs in a coat at night because you don't want them getting sick," she said.

