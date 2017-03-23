Pet holiday accommodation plans approved

PETS needing a mini break from the daily grind are in luck.

Complete with trampoline beds, outdoor play areas and air-conditioned sleeping enclosures, a new boarding facility has been approved for Littles Rd at Ivory Ck.

The facility is set to be able to house up to 60 pets at a time.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the privately owned facility would be an asset for the region and included separate sleeping enclosures in air conditioned and insulated buildings.

"Pets can expect a comfortable stay with outdoor areas available for day time activity, trampoline style bedding," he said.