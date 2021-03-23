Menu
Ipswich Show president Darren Zanow (inset) is looking forward to some new additions to this year's event.
Pet fashion to prime beef: Show plans ramp up

Andrew Korner
23rd Mar 2021 2:00 PM
THE IPSWICH Show is still more than a month away but eager exhibitors are already getting their finest art, schoolwork, photography and cooking together.

After taking a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic, the show has been eagerly anticipated by organisers and the Ipswich community.

The COVID-Safe event will be staged from May 14-16

Entries are now officially open for the show across 32 sections including everything from waterfowl to home brew beer, and organisers are already receiving inquiries.

Entrants can enter and pay on line this year.

Show president Darren Zanow said organisers had listened to the public’s feedback in a 2019 survey and had made changes this year.

“There are many old favourites along with some new competitions such as dog grooming, where you groom and dress up your dog to enter,” he said.

“There’s also Fashions of the Field for Animals – from pigs to horses you can dress up your animals and enter.”

In among the new ideas there are also some traditions making a comeback, including the Prime Beef and Cattleman’s Dinner, which has not been at the Ipswich Show for 28 years.

Mr Zanow said it was one of the sections that Ipswich people asked for in the survey.

In a concerted effort to make the show bigger and better, there is also a pool competition with $4000 prize money running throughout the three days.

Another first that will feature in this year’s show is the use of the new Convention Centre, completed last year but missing its debut due to COVID-19.

Friday May 14 is a public holiday for Ipswich and the West Moreton Region to allow as many families as possible to enjoy the show.

Tickets will be available to purchase online soon.

For more information visit ipswichshow.com.au.

If you want to get involved with the show as a Sponsor or Exhibitor contact the Show Office on 3281 1577.

Ipswich Queensland Times

