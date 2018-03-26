Pet desexing rego freeze under review to 'strike a balance'

REWARDING people who desex their pets by keeping registration costs low while maintaining revenue is a balance Ipswich councillors are trying to find.

A review of fees and charges has been presented to councillors, requiring their approval before officers issue annual dog registration renewal notices in May.

The majority of fees and charges are proposed to increase by the standard council-wide increase of 3 per cent.

Ipswich council officers proposed halting the registration cost increase for desexed pets.

But councillors questioned the future effect of not passing on an increase in line with CPI. Registration for a desexed dog costs $37 compared to $165 for a whole dog.

Health, Security and Community Safety councillor Sheila Ireland said the council was walking the wire between putting fees on hold and ensuring costs are not too high.

Cr Ireland questioned: "If we hold it this year does that mean next year they'd have a really big jump.”

"Would we be better off doing $5 increases this year?

"We want people to register their entire dog so I'm not keen to do too much of an increase on the rate of the entire dog.”

Councillors will receive a second report from officers before Tuesday's meeting about the effects of increasing and holding registration costs.

"I'll have to wait and have a look at it,” Cr Ireland said.

"I want people to register their dog I don't' want it to get out of hand where people stop registering them.”

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said residents were thankful the council was keeping desexing rego costs low.

"Since we dropped our desexing fee back to $35 I've not heard a single complaint from anyone,” he said.

Councillors heard there were 30,500 dogs registered in the Ipswich region, about one-third of the total number believed to be in the local government area.

In February there were 67 dog attacks - about two every day, 48 noise complaints and 101 roaming dogs caught.