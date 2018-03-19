Pest fishing event removes almost 1000 pest fish

Springfield Lakes pest fishing event. Saturday, March 17, 2018. 7 year old Zoe Harley from Camira and 9 year old Emma O'Dwyer from Redbank Plains. . (AAP Image/Renae Droop)

CLOSE to a thousand fewer pests will muddy Spring Lake waters after the weekend's inaugural fishing day, but some residents are still not hooked on the event.

The Springfield Lakes Pest Fishing Classic saw more than 200 people wet a line and about 145kg of tilapia and barred grunter hauled in.

Event co-ordinator 2 Bent Rods put the total tally at 899 tilapia - known as the cane toad of the waterways - and 69 barred grunter.

Although native to Northern Australia and the Lake Eyre Basin, the barred grunter has been introduced into southeastern Queensland.

Both species out-compete native fish, decimate aquatic plant life and breed prolifically.

The inaugural event was hosted by Ipswich City Council in collaboration with lake manager Lendlease to combat illegal fishing and educate locals on pest fish.

More than $1000 was raised from registration fees will go towards native restocking of the lake.

But councillor Sheila Ireland said it was unknown if it would become a mainstay on the social calendar.

She said there had been a "mixed response" to the day, with many in the lead up voicing concerns for native wildlife and the cleanliness of the lake.

They feared it would encourage illegal fishermen to frequent the lake where in the past they had left the remains of their catch on the board walk.

"I believe Council will meet with the partners to discuss the success or otherwise," Ms Ireland said.

"Personally I think organised fishing days are a way forward as residents will be educated on how to dispose of pest fish and a great day for community."

Lendlease General Manager for Communities in Queensland, Guy Gibson said the feedback he had received was "overwhelmingly positive" with a "great result".

He said families enjoyed the day out in the sun and community spirit was on display.

