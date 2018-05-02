Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Over 200 people participated in the Springfield Lakes Pest Fishing Classic.
Over 200 people participated in the Springfield Lakes Pest Fishing Classic.
News

Pest fish on notice, more fishing days to come

2nd May 2018 9:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE next Springfield Lakes Pest Fishing Classic could be held later this year.

Leadlease is currently discussing the possibility of another fishing day with Ipswich City Council and BioSecurity Queensland and plans to meet with stakeholders in the coming months to finalise a date.

More than 200 people attended the first Pest Fishing Classic on March 17, which raised $1075.

The money will go towards restocking the lake with native fish which is expected to happen after the next fishing event to give the native fish a chance of survival.

General Manager Queensland for Lendlease Communities Guy Gibson said the first fishing classic was a great result.

"The Springfield Lakes Pest Fishing Classic was attended by just over 200 people, with $1075 raised for restocking the lake with native species,” Mr Gibson said.

"It was a great result, 899 tilapia and 69 barred grunter were caught, equating to 144kg of pest fish removed from the lake.

"Feedback from the day has been overwhelmingly positive with families enjoying the day out in the sun and the community spirit on display.”

Ipswich City Councillor Sheila Ireland said she would love to see the Spring Lake Pest Fishing Classic held every three months.

"I think its a great outcome, what's the point of having water bodies around if you can't use them,” Cr Ireland said.

Even though the fishing classic needed a fair bit of organisation, Ms Ireland has put her hand up to organise future events.

"I hope it will happen again, with Lendlease's permission I would be happy to try and organise it,” she said.

Both barred gunter and tilapia species out-compete native fish, decimate aquatic plant life and breed prolifically.

While Spring Lake has no fishing zone signs, Ipswich City Council has previously said they aren't responsible for the area and wouldn't enforce the ban.

lendlease pest fishing sheila ireland spring lake pest fishing classic
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Walker attacked twice by aggressive brown snake

    premium_icon Walker attacked twice by aggressive brown snake

    News A traumatised Augustine Heights residents has warned walkers to beware after she was set on twice by an aggressive, juvenile brown snake.

    • 2nd May 2018 1:24 PM
    'Sheets of fake $50s, $100s': Police bust counterfeit racket

    premium_icon 'Sheets of fake $50s, $100s': Police bust counterfeit racket

    Crime Man faces 29 charges relating to counterfeit money printing in city

    REVEALED: Deadline set for city's NBN rollout

    premium_icon REVEALED: Deadline set for city's NBN rollout

    Technology The NBN Co has responded to a councillor's attack on its rollout

    Family play waiting game on Corey Teske's future

    Family play waiting game on Corey Teske's future

    News His family are still waiting on him to regain consciousness.

    • 2nd May 2018 1:02 PM

    Local Partners