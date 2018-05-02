Pest fish on notice, more fishing days to come

Over 200 people participated in the Springfield Lakes Pest Fishing Classic.

THE next Springfield Lakes Pest Fishing Classic could be held later this year.

Leadlease is currently discussing the possibility of another fishing day with Ipswich City Council and BioSecurity Queensland and plans to meet with stakeholders in the coming months to finalise a date.

The money will go towards restocking the lake with native fish which is expected to happen after the next fishing event to give the native fish a chance of survival.

General Manager Queensland for Lendlease Communities Guy Gibson said the first fishing classic was a great result.

"The Springfield Lakes Pest Fishing Classic was attended by just over 200 people, with $1075 raised for restocking the lake with native species,” Mr Gibson said.

"It was a great result, 899 tilapia and 69 barred grunter were caught, equating to 144kg of pest fish removed from the lake.

"Feedback from the day has been overwhelmingly positive with families enjoying the day out in the sun and the community spirit on display.”

Ipswich City Councillor Sheila Ireland said she would love to see the Spring Lake Pest Fishing Classic held every three months.

"I think its a great outcome, what's the point of having water bodies around if you can't use them,” Cr Ireland said.

Even though the fishing classic needed a fair bit of organisation, Ms Ireland has put her hand up to organise future events.

"I hope it will happen again, with Lendlease's permission I would be happy to try and organise it,” she said.

Both barred gunter and tilapia species out-compete native fish, decimate aquatic plant life and breed prolifically.

While Spring Lake has no fishing zone signs, Ipswich City Council has previously said they aren't responsible for the area and wouldn't enforce the ban.