Perth plunged into five-day lockdown

Perth has been plunged into a five-day lockdown after a confirmed case of COVID-19 went to a large number of locations in the community, potentially while infectious.

WA Premier Mark McGowan held an emergency press conference on Sunday afternoon, saying a male security guard aged in his 20s had been working at Sheraton Four Points in the CBD where there were four active cases, including two of the UK variant and one of the South African mutant strain.

The Maylands resident had tested negative on January 15, 17 and 23 but developed symptoms on Thursday, January 28.

Mr McGowan said it was suspected the man had the UK variant.

"Exactly how the infection was acquired remains under investigation," he said.

"We suspect he contracted the illness on the Tuesday or the Wednesday.

"We are advised that he may have been a driver for one of the rideshare companies.

"We are also advised that he has not worked since he was found to be, since he worked last time in the hotel.

"The last day he worked in the hotel was Wednesday, but we are advised, and this is being carefully followed, that he did not do any other work in the time since."

WA Premier Mark McGowan And Health Minister Roger Cook Give COVID-19 Update

WA Health Minister Roger Cook said the man was potentially infectious while out in the community.

"Something did go wrong and we do need to get to the bottom of it," Mr Cook said.

"It is a serious situation and that is why we invite everyone to undertake the measures that we are all familiar with, that we undertook during March and April last year.

"For five days ... just make sure that we take the opportunity to get on top of this situation.

"Pleasingly the gentleman's housemates at this point in time have returned a negative result."

He shares a unit with three other people.

The lockdown applies to the Perth, Peel and South West regions and begins at 6pm WST on Sunday, running until 6pm on Friday.

"People in the Perth, Peel and South West regions need to stay inside their region for the next five days, unless for an essential reason," the Premier said.

"We are strongly encouraging that everyone in this area who is from another WA region, stay here.

"Do not travel further outside of this area until the lockdown is over.

"If you do need to travel outside the region you are in now, that can only occur if you need to return to your place of residence."

Pubs, bars and clubs, gyms, indoor sporting venues, playgrounds, skate parks, outdoor recreational facilities, places of worship, libraries and the Crown casino are among venues that must close.

Restaurants and cafes can provide takeaway service only and just 10 people can attend funerals.

Weddings are cancelled.

No visitors are permitted to homes unless caring for someone vulnerable or in an emergency and no visitors will be allowed into aged care homes and hospitals unless there are exceptional circumstances.

School was due to start on Monday but that has now been put on hold.

WA had gone almost 10 months without a case of community transmission.

