Model mauled by dog: ‘My nose was hanging off’

Born in Perth, Suzel now lives in London.

WARNING: Graphic images

A MODEL left "looking like the Joker" after a devil dog mauled her face has vowed to bounce back.

Suzel Mackintosh, 23, was attacked by a Staffordshire terrier-pit bull cross on New Year's Eve.

The incident happened while she was camping with friends.

Doctors gave her emergency surgery, but her injuries mean she is unable to lift her upper lip due to muscle damage.

Talking to the Daily Star, Suzel said: "I patted the dog and it just went for me. I fell back and I could feel my nose hanging off."

Suzel Mackintosh said she was left 'looking like the joker' after being mauled by a devil dog.

Suzel is originally from Perth, but currently lives in London.

She was attacked as she visited pals back in the remote camping region of Pemberton arena, Australia.

She underwent plastic surgery to minimise the scars.

She added: "I went to get something from the car and it jumped on my face. I did nothing to provoke it."

The model says she has been targeted by online trolls following the attack.

Now she is hoping to relaunched the career she feared had been snatched from her.

But she has also been targeted by cruel online trolls over her scars.

She said: "One guy wrote, 'did you have too many d***s shoved in there on Friday night?'

She was camping with pals when the Staffie-pit bull savaged her.

Suzel has never received an apology from the dog owner, which she says "hurts more than the injuries".

Suzel says she is determined to live her modelling dream despite the scars.

She spent a week in hospital and needed plastic surgery on her horrendous wounds.

Suzel posted many pics of her face to Facebook in the aftermath of the attack.

This article originally appeared on The Sun.