A man has been charged after he allegedly punched a 10-week-old boy, who was strapped to his father’s chest in a carrier, following a dispute outside a pub.
Crime

Newborn baby ‘punched in head’

by Shireen Khalil
9th Mar 2019 11:11 AM

A Perth man has been charged after he allegedly punched a newborn in the head following a dispute with the child's father in a pub carpark last weekend.

Police say the baby boy was strapped to his father's chest in a carrier when a 27-year-old man approached him and attacked his 10-week-old child.

The incident allegedly took place after the men had a brief and civil conversation.

According to police, the man from the northern Perth suburb of Duncraig approached the father and son in the carpark of The Saint George Hotel on Morris Road in Innaloo about 2:30pm on Sunday.

It is alleged the men exchanged words before the accused man hit the boy, who suffered minor injuries. Scarborough Police have charged the man with one count of endangering the life, health or safety of a person.

He is due to face Perth Magistrates Court on March 18.

