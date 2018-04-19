Furious 'scammer' couple begs for help

The Perth dine-and-dash woman has been identified as Lois Loder. Picture: Facebook

The Perth dine-and-dash woman has been identified as Lois Loder. Picture: Facebook

A DINE-AND-DASH couple accused of scamming Perth businesses out of thousands of dollars say they are victims of a "witch hunt" and have launched a crowd-funding campaign to raise money for a lawyer.

Police earlier this month said they were on the trail of the notorious scammers, who have allegedly racked up lavish bills at a string of local businesses including restaurants, hotels and hairdressers - usually ducking outside for a cigarette only to disappear in a cloud of smoke.

The couple hit the headlines after Elmar's in the Valley and Terrazza Cafe Applecross posted security footage on social media shaming the couple. Other victims include the 3Sheets restaurant, Floreat Hotel, The Royal, Quest apartments in West Perth, Frasers in Kings Park, Ocean View Motel in North Beach and Ebony & Ivory Hair and Beauty Salon.

"I have been made part of a witch hunt in Perth Western Australia," reads the GoFundMe page started by Lois Loder, who also goes by aliases including Lois Lynn, Hope Lang, Louise Lang, Emma Davis and Ella Bone, according to The West Australian.

"The media has plastered misleading story [sic] of events and it has become a circus of disgusting behaviour from internet trolls and others I prefer not to name. I need money for a lawyer. I need it quick so I can be given a fair chance to defend this in a court of law.

"I know there are good people out there that believe in people having what is fair and stick up for people who society decides to turn on. So many times injustice is done to people and without money to fight it people are convicted wrongly. Please help for the sake of my family and what is true and right."

Elmar’s in the Valley posted these CCTV images.

Terrazza Cafe Applecross warned of the couple last year.

Elmar’s in the Valley received these messages.

‘I know there are good people out there.’

The fundraiser isn’t going well.

After Terrazza Cafe Applecross posted CCTV images of the couple last year to its Facebook page, Ms Loder left a one-star review using the name Lois Lynn. "Awful. Really bad. Wouldn't go there unless you like pubic hair in your butter," she wrote.

Elmar's in the Valley posted similar CCTV footage. "This couple came in on Saturday 7th April in a two door white Holden Coupe @ 4.58pm to sample some of our food and drinks and forgot to pay their $250 bill," the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

"We are sure it just slipped their mind and was an oversight on their part. When they are ready to settle their bill, we will have the receipt waiting."

Ms Loder then allegedly messaged the restaurant on Facebook threatening to leave a negative review. "I strongly suggest you remove the posts from the website or I will give you that many bad reviews it will make your head spin," she wrote, also using the name Lois Lynn.

"I will inbox you my visa details and as soon as your childish rubbish is removed. I will go on every sight [sic] and say terriable [sic] things about your over prices [sic] for basic watered down drinks."

The fundraiser, which has so far raised $0 out of a $5000 goal, has been flooded with negative and abusive comments. "Just pay what you owe then everything will stop," wrote Samantha Grey. James Clarke added, "I'm contributing $500 but I'll fix it up with you later. Honest."

Ocean View Motel owner Velimir Vlah said he was owed about $1000 after Ms Loder booked three nights using a fake credit card. "She stayed two nights and on the third day about 3pm she was leaving the premises and she hit my wife's car," he told The West Australian.

"She quickly said to my wife, 'Oh I have to go pick up the kids. I'll be back shortly.' My wife believed her because it was that time of day and she had another night booked. She never came back."

Joan Dellavalle, owner of the Ebony & Ivory Hair and Beauty Salon, said Ms Loder owed her $1125 for hair extensions and a colour job last year after she tried to use a credit card but didn't know the PIN.

"This selfish couple [is] going around Perth and not paying for [their] services," she wrote on Facebook earlier this month. "Sadly this incidence happened to us last year [in] June and I was told not to share her photo by the police at the time as it would be defamation of character. I had to let this go until this story [broke] yesterday."

Toby Evans, owner of 3Sheets restaurant, said he was scammed out of $250 on two separate occasions. "When we got done I made it my mission to get them caught, so as soon as I saw Elmar's had got done I got in touch with them and said it was the same MO," he told PerthNow.

"She's abusing the staff and saying, 'Oh I meant to pay, I meant to pay', so she's trying to dig herself out of a massive hole which she can't."

frank.chung@news.com.au

It copped this one-star review soon after.

Ms Loder goes by a number of names online.

She now claims she’s the victim of a “witch hunt”.