Parts of Victoria have been battered by heavy rains. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling
News

Person’s horror discovery in floodwaters

by Anton Nilsson
10th Jun 2021 6:35 PM

A man has been found dead in floodwaters in south eastern Victoria.

Police said first responders were called to Starlings Lane near Woodside around 1.45pm on Thursday after a member of the public saw a car that was almost submerged in floodwaters.

Officers found the dead man by the car.

The man was believed to be aged in his 60s.

“Our agency’s condolences go out to his family and loved ones today,” State Emergency Service commander David Baker told the ABC.

The body was retrieved by a rescue team and police have opened an investigation.

Wild weather has hit Victoria with flooding and strong winds. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Crosling
Police also said they would prepare a report for the coroner.

Woodside is a village about 70km south of Traralgon in Gippsland.

The Gippsland area has been battered by heavy winds and rain that have caused rivers to overflow and brought trees down.

The SES had received more than 6000 calls for help and performed about 37 rescues as of Thursday evening, Mr Baker said.

“It’s been the busiest 24-hour period in Victoria SES history,” he said.

The SES expects flooding to continue over the next few days and more bad weather could be on the way.

People living in Latrobe and Wellington shires should watch for more flooding.

“People in those areas need to be aware as the waters go through those systems that it's going to be around for the next couple of days,” Mr Baker said.

“We have rain expected on Saturday and a system again potentially later next week. So we want to make sure Gippslanders remain aware of that threat out there.”

