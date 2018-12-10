Personal trainer shares Christmas fitness hacks

ME FITNESS manager Paul Kitchin said his main piece of advice when people are trying lose weight is "get the food right".

"Everyone wants to be fitter and stronger, but you won't get fat loss if you don't get the food right."

His top tips to keep your gym body over Christmas, or at least not to gain too much is to stay active.

He runs a Christmas crunch challenge for six weeks over the festive season meaning his members are come out the back if not as fit, fitter than they were before.

He said while most will splurge a bit during Christmas and New Years, the gains made over the other five weeks meant those participating wouldn't gain weight and could still lose weight over the period.

A great tip for those who don't get to the gym over the period is walking at night or in the mornings or maintain your current program.

"Most gyms are open 24/7 so there's no excuse not to go.

"A few extra calories over Christmas won't hurt."

He said if you were indulging you could try and increase activity levels and do some resistance training.

"Then you can take on more carbohydrates."

He suggests squats, dead lifts and chest work.

If you're at home, try pull ups, push ups and squats using body weight until you can't do any more. To increase the intensity you could have a break and do another round.

And make healthier food choices, cook healthy options and if you can't do that reduce your portion sizes so you aren't missing out on any of the good stuff.

"If the whole family is on the same page, it makes it much easier. There's some good recipes for tasty healthy food.

"It's about restraint, you need a balance."

Top Christmas gym body tips

1. Stay active

2. Make better food choices

3. Do resistance training

4. Keep portions small

5. Join a Christmas gym challenge