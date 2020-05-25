Personal trainer plans recovery after ‘shock’ closure

AS one of Ipswich's leading personal trainers, Darrin Norwood has shared in the frustration of not being able to work in groups with fitness-minded clients.

Since the coronavirus shutdown, he has been confined to running morning one-on-one sessions.

However, that is hopefully about to change on July 10 when the Queensland Government's stage three restrictions are eased - allowing 100 people back into gyms and fitness centres.

"It's been really tough, especially for trainers with young families,'' said Norwood, who is a manager at Lifestyle Health Clubs at Raceview.

However, being a new dad has softened the blow of not having direct contact with his clients.

Proud mum Alicia Graham with Amelia.

Since taking a break from athletics in 2017, the world-ranked all-rounder has focused on more family time with partner Alicia.

The arrival of daughter Amelia eight weeks ago was a joyous moment for the popular Ipswich couple.

"It's definitely the right time to have a new born,'' Norwood said. "I get to spend more time with her.''

Alicia is also on maternity leave from her regular employment in Brisbane.

"It's been great having him home,'' Alicia said.

For Darrin, the closure of his fitness centre was unexpected.

"It kind of all happened immediately,'' he said, having been a personal trainer for 15 years.

"It was a real shock.''

While some gyms may reopen when stage 2 of restrictions are eased next month, Norwood said the July time frame better suited his team at Raceview.

Norwood has been the manager for 11 years. He is currently working through the logistics, safety procedures and rules required.

In addition to all the planning, he said the gym was receiving a touch-up and a facelift before being reopened.

"We are not going to do it until stage 3 now,'' he said.

"We were planning on doing stage two but it was just too many restrictions and to have staff on with only 20 people allowed at the gym at one time, it was just not really viable.''

He said having 100 people was close to the centre's training capacity.

"It will be pretty much back to normal for us,'' he said.

In the meantime, Norwood has been providing home workouts, through social media channels, to assist his members.

"I've been getting positive feedback from it,'' he said.

"As long as everything goes to plan and no more craziness up until July, they'll be able to get back in.''