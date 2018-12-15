Kings Cross bodybuilder sold drugs to ‘avoid losing clients’

A beefcake personal trainer who sold bodybuilding drugs at a Sydney gym because he was scared he'd lose clients in the competitive fitness ­industry has avoided a jail sentence.

James William Blatch, 30, smiled in the dock at Downing Centre District Court after he was instead given a two-year community corrections order for supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis yesterday.

He was also fined $1000 for four counts of drug possession.

Blatch, who used to show off his bulging biceps and rock-hard abs on Facebook, started using steroids at just 18 years of age and would go to Thailand for three months of the year where they were legal.

He did not at the time appreciate the seriousness of providing people with drugs like testosterone at the Potts Point Anytime Fitness in 2015, the court heard.

Blatch often showed off his large physique on Facebook.

"Merely because they would look better with more muscles tells me nothing about what it does to the organs inside," Judge John Pickering said, calling Blatch's past behaviour "reckless".

The court heard Blatch became involved in supplying steroids because he was "concerned about losing clients to other trainers".

Agreed facts state that on three separate occasions Blatch supplied an undercover police officer with vials of testosterone and boldenone - a steroid for horses - at the gym.

On a fourth occasion he arranged to supply an undercover cop with 30 vials of testosterone, 12 vials of boldenone and 12 vials of nandrolone decanoate - a steroid sometimes used to treat post-menopausal women - for $6000 before he was arrested.

Police later searched his home and found 1500 steroid tablets and more vials.

In deciding against a prison sentence Judge Pickering noted the three-year delay in getting to sentence despite Blatch's guilty pleas.

This was because the DPP had charged him with supplying a commercial amount of bodybuilding drug gamma butyrolactone, which he pleaded not guilty to.

The charge was withdrawn.

The court also heard Blatch was the victim of a horrific assault by ­inmates while behind bars.