Ipswich Little Theatre's Young Theatricals rehearse for their next run of plays.

Ipswich Little Theatre's Young Theatricals rehearse for their next run of plays.

Young Theatricals has been a subsidiary group within Ipswich Little Theatre since 1973 and helps teenagers who are wanting to explore theatre with weekly classes that go through all the elements of the craft.

The group performs twice a year, and the 2021 first season is called ‘Personal Demons’. It consists of two one-act plays: ‘Eleven Fifty-Six’ by Michael Pearcy and ‘Primordia’ by Mark Lucas.

‘Eleven Fifty-Six’ by Michael Pearcy is set around a group of concerned nurses trying to understand the identity of a man with no history, who claims to be a time traveller here to stop a disastrous event from happening.

At first, it seems that he is not sane, but not everything is quite as it seems. A nailbiter that will keep you guessing.

‘Primordia’ by local Queensland playwright, Mark Lucas is an exploration of the psyche and the battles that rage within us. ‘Primordia’ asks what it takes to be the person you want to be. Can hope prevail or will the darkness overcome?

Support the next generation of actors as they explore these two captivating pieces.

All performances are in The Incinerator Theatre, Burley Griffin Drive in Queens Park.

Performance dates are 23 to 26 June. Evening performances are at 7.30pm and June 26 is the matinee commencing at 2pm.

Book online at www.ilt.org.au or at the Ipswich Visitors Information Centre on 3281 0555.

Originally published as Personal demons exorcised in new production